Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Pentair worth $18,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 2,605.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,041,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 31.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,307 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.