Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 45,755 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,755 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of UDR worth $19,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UDR by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in UDR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

UDR stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is 122.63%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

