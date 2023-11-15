Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,940,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,727 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Amcor worth $19,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,837,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,224,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,919 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Amcor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,369,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 340,710 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

