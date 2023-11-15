Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $4.41 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.68.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

