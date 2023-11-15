MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,276,860,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

MetLife Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE MET opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.