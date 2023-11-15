Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $20,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 224,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 34.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 4,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $123,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $123,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total value of $285,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,170.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $779,340 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $503.46 million, a PE ratio of -668.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $126.14. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $82.86 and a one year high of $206.36.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -457.11%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

