Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,690,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,087,267 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $20,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,479,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,687 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -857.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

