Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $20,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 76.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 43,444 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Maximus by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at $17,401,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at $17,401,186.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $290,206.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,259 shares of company stock worth $2,120,083. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

