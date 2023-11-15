Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 645,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,025 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marchex were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Marchex stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Marchex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

