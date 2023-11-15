Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi Sells 40,500 Shares

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total value of C$3,037,500.00.

MG stock opened at C$75.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$72.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.31. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$64.41 and a 12-month high of C$91.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magna International from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

