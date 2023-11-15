M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 314 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average of $160.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

