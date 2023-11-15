LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 161.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $12,017,920,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE LYB opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.29. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.