LWM Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 99.2% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 173.2% during the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 442.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 850,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $359,932,000 after acquiring an additional 694,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 518,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $496.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.94, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.83.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

