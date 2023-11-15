Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Leidos by 123.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

