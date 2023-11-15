Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Trimmed by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. CWM LLC boosted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.97.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

