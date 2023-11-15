Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

