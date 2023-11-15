KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Reduced by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.