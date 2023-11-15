Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 8,956 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,953,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 289.7% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 190,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 141,565 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

XMLV opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $911.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

