Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 400 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AESC. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AES by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of AESC stock opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $1.7188 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.