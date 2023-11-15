Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 361 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $159.06 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $160.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.