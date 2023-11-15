Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

