Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $547,000 in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

WASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

