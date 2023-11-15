Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in International Paper by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 204,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank increased its position in International Paper by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 18,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,451,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in International Paper by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 87,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

