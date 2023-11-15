Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.64.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $183.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

