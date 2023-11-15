Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $654,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 134.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 236.94%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

