Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $649,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

