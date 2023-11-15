Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $632,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 3.4 %

RIO stock opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

