Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $629,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $407,932.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $403,467,514.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,745. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

