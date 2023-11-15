Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,427.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,362.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,326.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,512.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

