Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $563,000 Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $272.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $272.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

