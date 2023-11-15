Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 58.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $59,721.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,665 shares of company stock valued at $17,595,968 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.02.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

