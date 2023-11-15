Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 51.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 62.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 29,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DNP stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.