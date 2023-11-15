Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,907 shares of company stock worth $5,662,662 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $105.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average of $90.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

