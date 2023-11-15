Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.9 %

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

NYSE FIS opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIS

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.