Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,449 VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,758,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,850,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2012 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

