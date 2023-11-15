Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

