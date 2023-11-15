John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Position Lessened by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 96.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $8,064,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.38. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

JBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

