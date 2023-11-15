iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,227,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $149.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.19.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

