iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,862,000 after purchasing an additional 28,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 142,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 114,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IYY opened at $109.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $91.63 and a 52-week high of $112.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

