iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

