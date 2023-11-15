Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 46,709 Shares of Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $440,932.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,254,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,286,473.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 55,738 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $526,166.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 630 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $5,877.90.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,178 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $363,610.90.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 700 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $6,160.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,958 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $153,720.48.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 1.5 %

VTN stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 349,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

