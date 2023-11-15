Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Holdings Lowered by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAR. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $1,468,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $3,795,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

