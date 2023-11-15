Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 545 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $21,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 574,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,506,346.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Intapp Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of INTA stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 0.61.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.
Read Our Latest Analysis on INTA
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intapp
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.