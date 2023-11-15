Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 545 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTAGet Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $21,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 574,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,506,346.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intapp Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of INTA stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $15,593,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intapp by 30.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 469.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intapp by 35.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

