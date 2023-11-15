Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 545 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $21,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 574,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,506,346.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $15,593,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intapp by 30.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 469.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intapp by 35.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

