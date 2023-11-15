Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells 30,500 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.5 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $207.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $209.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.79.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

