Insider Buying: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Director Janet Risi Field acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $12,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,276.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 16.6 %

MEG stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $900.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,058,000 after acquiring an additional 261,226 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,333,000 after acquiring an additional 118,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,371,000 after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

