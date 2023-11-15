Ieq Capital LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $12.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

