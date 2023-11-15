Ieq Capital LLC Takes $67,000 Position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 37,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure during the first quarter worth $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NextCure by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NextCure during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in NextCure by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 104,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.
NextCure Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of NXTC stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. NextCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NextCure Profile
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.
