Ieq Capital LLC Sells 3,039 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 148.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after buying an additional 3,356,373 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 215.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 143.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,555,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 915,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASX. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASX

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.