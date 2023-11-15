Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,759 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,650,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after buying an additional 196,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,066,000 after acquiring an additional 597,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,814,000 after purchasing an additional 442,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,140,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,044,000 after purchasing an additional 434,866 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $731.42 million, a P/E ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDN. TheStreet cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDN

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.