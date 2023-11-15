Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 3,422 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 196,456 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,604,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 696,271 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 104,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 68,469 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

BBD stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

